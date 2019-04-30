Mastercard's Revenue and Profit Continue to Grow

Revenue rose at Mastercard in the latest quarter as the global payments company got a boost from its geographical expansion and a growing number of credit-card transactions from online shopping.

GM's Operating Profit Hurt by China Results, U.S. Production Cuts

GM's operating profit fell in the first quarter, dragged down by weaker results in China and a planned cut in production of big SUVs in the U.S.

McDonald's Says Promotions in The U.S. Paid Off in Latest Quarter

McDonald's said comparable sales grew faster than expected in the first quarter and the company reported a stronger performance in the U.S., where it has been struggling to attract customers.

Pfizer Raises Earnings Projections on Biopharma Sales Increase

Pfizer raised its full-year earnings projections as the company reported a better-than-expected first-quarter performance, primarily from sales in its biopharmaceutical business.

Carlos Ghosn Rang Up $12 Million in Suspect Expenses, Audit Finds

Carlos Ghosn ran up millions of dollars in questionable expenses, including the purchase of Cartier watches and a trip to Brazil for the Carnival festival, an audit performed for Nissan Motor and Renault found.

GE Swings to Quarterly Profit as It Shrinks

General Electric swung to a first quarter profit, reporting stronger cash production than expected. The conglomerate left its full-year expectations unchanged.

Blue Apron Delivers Better Margins as Business Shrinks

Blue Apron posted its first quarterly profit by one key metric since going public nearly two years ago but continued to lose customers for its meal kits.

KKR Profit Climbs, Assets Rise

KKR reported a sharply higher first-quarter profit, as it benefited from sales in its private-markets business

BP Profits Fall on Oil Price Volatility

BP said its profit dropped by 12% in the first quarter due to a weaker oil price environment at the start of 2019, echoing anemic quarterly results recently reported by other Big Oil companies.

Airbus Set to Pass Boeing in Jetliner Production, Amid 737 MAX Grounding

Airbus posted a steep rise in first-quarter adjusted profit, driven by increased plane deliveries and putting the European plane maker on pace to overtake troubled U.S. rival Boeing to become the world's largest jetliner maker this year.