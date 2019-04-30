Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/30/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Mastercard's Revenue and Profit Continue to Grow

Revenue rose at Mastercard in the latest quarter as the global payments company got a boost from its geographical expansion and a growing number of credit-card transactions from online shopping. 

 
GM's Operating Profit Hurt by China Results, U.S. Production Cuts

GM's operating profit fell in the first quarter, dragged down by weaker results in China and a planned cut in production of big SUVs in the U.S. 

 
McDonald's Says Promotions in The U.S. Paid Off in Latest Quarter

McDonald's said comparable sales grew faster than expected in the first quarter and the company reported a stronger performance in the U.S., where it has been struggling to attract customers. 

 
Pfizer Raises Earnings Projections on Biopharma Sales Increase

Pfizer raised its full-year earnings projections as the company reported a better-than-expected first-quarter performance, primarily from sales in its biopharmaceutical business. 

 
Carlos Ghosn Rang Up $12 Million in Suspect Expenses, Audit Finds

Carlos Ghosn ran up millions of dollars in questionable expenses, including the purchase of Cartier watches and a trip to Brazil for the Carnival festival, an audit performed for Nissan Motor and Renault found. 

 
GE Swings to Quarterly Profit as It Shrinks

General Electric swung to a first quarter profit, reporting stronger cash production than expected. The conglomerate left its full-year expectations unchanged. 

 
Blue Apron Delivers Better Margins as Business Shrinks

Blue Apron posted its first quarterly profit by one key metric since going public nearly two years ago but continued to lose customers for its meal kits. 

 
KKR Profit Climbs, Assets Rise

KKR reported a sharply higher first-quarter profit, as it benefited from sales in its private-markets business 

 
BP Profits Fall on Oil Price Volatility

BP said its profit dropped by 12% in the first quarter due to a weaker oil price environment at the start of 2019, echoing anemic quarterly results recently reported by other Big Oil companies. 

 
Airbus Set to Pass Boeing in Jetliner Production, Amid 737 MAX Grounding

Airbus posted a steep rise in first-quarter adjusted profit, driven by increased plane deliveries and putting the European plane maker on pace to overtake troubled U.S. rival Boeing to become the world's largest jetliner maker this year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
09:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/26CARLOS GHOSN : Covering the Carlos Ghosn saga - Japanese 'burasagari' and a bit of luck
RE
04/25CARLOS GHOSN : In bail reprise, Ghosn leaves Tokyo jail, agrees to limit contact with wife
RE
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/23CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Indicted on Misappropriation Charge -- WSJ
DJ
04/22CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer requests bail after ex-Nissan chairman indicted for fourth time
RE
04/18CARLOS GHOSN : Hyundai hires former Ghosn ally Munoz as global COO, Americas head
RE
04/12CARLOS GHOSN : Japan court extends Carlos Ghosn's detention until April 22
RE
04/11CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn's wife questioned by prosecutors at Tokyo District Court - Kyodo
RE
04/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Cites 'Back-Stabbing' for Fall -- WSJ
DJ
04/09CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn slams 'backstabbing' former Nissan colleagues in video address
RE
04/08CARLOS GHOSN : With one final vote, Nissan shareholders dump Ghosn, seek clarity on company's future
RE
04/07CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors ask judges to question Ghosn's wife - NHK
RE
04/05CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court approves 10-day detention of Ghosn, rejects appeal
RE
04/03CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/28CHARLES SCHWAB : How Schwab Ate Wall Street
DJ
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; Alexandre Arnault to Join Board -- Update
DJ
04/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire could buy back $100 billion stock - Financial Times
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Axel Dumas John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About