Disney Stores Headed to 25 Target Locations

Target and Disney have joined forces to open dedicated Disney Stores in about two dozen Target locations starting this fall, the latest example of a large retailer offering a specialty shop within its walls.

Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance

Deutsche Bank and UBS had talks as recently as mid-June to form an unusual alliance of investment-banking operations, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Hedge Funds Wager China's HNA Will Look After Foreign Investors

Hedge funds have made quick profits on debt tied to HNA Group, even as the airlines-to-hotels conglomerate has scaled back internationally and fallen behind on other obligations.

New Details Emerge Over Mallinckrodt's Role in Opioid Crisis

More details and questions about Mallinckrodt's role in the opioid crisis are emerging, including whether it effectively guarded against products leaving legal distribution channels.

The Atlantic, Propped Up by Laurene Powell Jobs, Charts New Course

The Atlantic magazine, which has beefed up its staff and expanded its coverage in the past 18 months, faces a test when it launches a new paywall strategy sometime after Labor Day.

Bankrupt Philadelphia Refinery Gets Look From Another Potential Bidder

The damaged Philadelphia Energy Solutions fuel refinery is being considered for possible purchase by a local company that wants to make renewable diesel and jet and marine fuels at the site, potentially saving jobs.

Nissan and Carlos Ghosn Spar Over Yacht

A 120-foot yacht has become the latest bone of contention between Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor Co. and its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

Qualcomm Taps Second Interim CFO This Year

Qualcomm Inc. said Friday its interim finance chief David Wise is retiring.

U.S. Appeals Court Freezes Antitrust Ruling Against Qualcomm

A federal appeals court halted for now a ruling that found Qualcomm committed an array of antitrust violations, a boost for the chip maker that allows it to maintain its business practices for the near future.

Starbucks Supplier Delivery Workers Vote to Authorize Strike

Unionized workers at a supplier to hundreds of Starbucks Corp. coffee shops in Chicago and other Midwestern cities rejected a proposed contract agreement and voted to authorize a strike, the Teamsters said Friday.