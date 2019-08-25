Log in
Business Leaders
Business Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/25/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Disney Stores Headed to 25 Target Locations

Target and Disney have joined forces to open dedicated Disney Stores in about two dozen Target locations starting this fall, the latest example of a large retailer offering a specialty shop within its walls. 

 
Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance

Deutsche Bank and UBS had talks as recently as mid-June to form an unusual alliance of investment-banking operations, according to people familiar with the discussions. 

 
Hedge Funds Wager China's HNA Will Look After Foreign Investors

Hedge funds have made quick profits on debt tied to HNA Group, even as the airlines-to-hotels conglomerate has scaled back internationally and fallen behind on other obligations. 

 
New Details Emerge Over Mallinckrodt's Role in Opioid Crisis

More details and questions about Mallinckrodt's role in the opioid crisis are emerging, including whether it effectively guarded against products leaving legal distribution channels. 

 
The Atlantic, Propped Up by Laurene Powell Jobs, Charts New Course

The Atlantic magazine, which has beefed up its staff and expanded its coverage in the past 18 months, faces a test when it launches a new paywall strategy sometime after Labor Day. 

 
Bankrupt Philadelphia Refinery Gets Look From Another Potential Bidder

The damaged Philadelphia Energy Solutions fuel refinery is being considered for possible purchase by a local company that wants to make renewable diesel and jet and marine fuels at the site, potentially saving jobs. 

 
Nissan and Carlos Ghosn Spar Over Yacht

A 120-foot yacht has become the latest bone of contention between Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor Co. and its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Qualcomm Taps Second Interim CFO This Year

Qualcomm Inc. said Friday its interim finance chief David Wise is retiring. 

 
U.S. Appeals Court Freezes Antitrust Ruling Against Qualcomm

A federal appeals court halted for now a ruling that found Qualcomm committed an array of antitrust violations, a boost for the chip maker that allows it to maintain its business practices for the near future. 

 
Starbucks Supplier Delivery Workers Vote to Authorize Strike

Unionized workers at a supplier to hundreds of Starbucks Corp. coffee shops in Chicago and other Midwestern cities rejected a proposed contract agreement and voted to authorize a strike, the Teamsters said Friday.

Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
09:16pCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/30CARLOS GHOSN : Swiss help Japan's investigation into ex-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn
RE
07/20CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands
RE
07/03CARLOS GHOSN : Police search Renault's headquarters near Paris as part of Ghosn probe
RE
06/29CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband
RE
06/28CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ex-chief Ghosn cancels hastily arranged Tokyo press conference
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend $24 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend £29.4 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay - source
RE
06/25CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Asks Why Nissan CEO Isn't Charged -- WSJ
DJ
06/23CARLOS GHOSN : Liberation
RE
06/17CARLOS GHOSN : Wife of former Nissan boss Ghosn urges Trump to help her husband
RE
06/12CARLOS GHOSN : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
RE
06/04CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's board triggers process to recover Ghosn's suspect expenses
RE
05/27CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's Paris lawyers contacted U.N. body to complain about his treatment
RE
05/23CARLOS GHOSN : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn to ask for monitored visit with spouse - lawyer
RE
