Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil

Nissan, Ghosn settle U.S. SEC claims over undisclosed compensation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 11:31am EDT
Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co and its former Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn have agreed to settle claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision over false financial disclosures related to Ghosn's compensation, an SEC statement said on Monday.

Nissan will pay $15 million (12 million pounds), while Ghosn agreed to a $1 million civil penalty and a 10-year ban from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded U.S. company, the SEC statement said.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan and fired by Nissan last year. He is awaiting trial in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges that he denies.

Former Nissan human resources official Gregory Kelly agreed to a $100,000 penalty and a five-year officer and director ban. Nissan, Ghosn, and Kelly settled without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations and findings.

The SEC said in total Nissan in its financial disclosures omitted more than $140 million to be paid to Ghosn in retirement -- a sum that ultimately was not paid. The SEC also accused Ghosn in a suit filed in New York that he engaged in a scheme to conceal more than $90 million of compensation. That suit is being settled as part of the agreement announced Monday.

Nissan confirmed it had settled the allegations and said it "is firmly committed to continuing to further cultivate robust corporate governance."

Nissan provided significant cooperation to the SEC, the agency said. The company now has a new governance structure with three statutory committees -- audit, compensation and nomination -- and has amended its securities reports for all relevant years.

The SEC said beginning in 2004 Nissan's board delegated to Ghosn the authority to set individual director and executive compensation levels, including his own.

The SEC said "Ghosn and his subordinates, including Kelly, crafted various ways to structure payment of the undisclosed compensation after Ghosn's retirement, such as entering into secret contracts, backdating letters to grant Ghosn interests in Nissan's Long Term Incentive Plan, and changing the calculation of Ghosn's pension allowance to provide more than $50 million in additional benefits."

"Investors are entitled to know how, and how much, a company compensates its top executives. Ghosn and Kelly went to great lengths to conceal this information from investors and the market," said Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

Nissan said earlier this month CEO Hiroto Saikawa was stepping down after he admitted to being overpaid in breach of company rules.

Renault has unsuccessfully sought a full-blown merger with its larger partner Nissan. Japan’s second-largest automaker is currently planning to cut around one-tenth of its global workforce - its deepest job cuts since 2009 - and to slash production capacity while shuttering underutilized plants.

(Reporting by David Shepardson. Editing by Jane Merriman and Tom Brown)

By David Shepardson

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.62% 709.3 End-of-day quote.-17.15%
RENAULT -1.83% 55.35 Real-time Quote.3.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
11:31aCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Ghosn settle U.S. SEC claims over undisclosed compensation
RE
09/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Withholds Ghosn Report -- WSJ
DJ
09/11CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board
DJ
09/04CARLOS GHOSN : Former Nissan boss Ghosn's trial to begin as early as March - Kyodo
RE
08/27CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn Ran Tech Fund With Nissan Ally's Money -- WSJ
DJ
08/25CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/30CARLOS GHOSN : Swiss help Japan's investigation into ex-Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn
RE
07/20CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands
RE
07/03CARLOS GHOSN : Police search Renault's headquarters near Paris as part of Ghosn probe
RE
06/29CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband
RE
06/28CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ex-chief Ghosn cancels hastily arranged Tokyo press conference
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend $24 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend £29.4 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay - source
RE
06/25CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Asks Why Nissan CEO Isn't Charged -- WSJ
DJ
06/23CARLOS GHOSN : Liberation
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
09/22SHELDON ADELSON : Wsj
RE
09/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm--Update
DJ
09/20ELON MUSK : Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package
RE
09/18MICHAEL SEN : Siemens Names Deputy CEO, Proposes Future Energy Business's Boss
DJ
09/18DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers seize on repo-market stress to push for softer liquidity rules
RE
09/19NELSON PELTZ : Activist investor Peltz says GE CEO Culp is doing a good job
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group