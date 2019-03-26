Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Nissan panel to propose bigger role for external directors in Ghosn scandal's wake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 07:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside the car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A committee tasked with revamping corporate governance at Nissan Motor Co is expected to recommend on Wednesday a bigger role for external directors in overseeing the Japanese automaker following Carlos Ghosn's arrest and ouster as chairman.

The independent panel will announce the results of its three-month audit of Nissan's governance-related procedures, as the company seeks to draw a line under a near two-decade-long period during which Ghosn wielded outsized influence in his dual roles as its chairman and CEO for much of that time.

To decentralise the power structure at Japan's second-largest automaker, the seven-member committee will likely also suggest that the company establish committees for board member nominations, auditing and for determining executive pay, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It may also recommend splitting the positions of company chairman, a role held by veteran top executives, and chairman of the board, who presides over board meetings, and that the latter position should be held by an external director.

The committee was not immediately reachable for comment, but has previously declined to comment on the matter. It will hold a briefing on Wednesday evening to release the recommendations.

Like executives at many Japanese companies, Ghosn held both chairmanship positions at Nissan, adding to his influence at the automaker.

Nissan has said that too much power had been concentrated on Ghosn, one of the most feted executives in the global auto industry who orchestrated Nissan's financial recovery in the early 2000s and created the blueprint for the automaking alliance between Nissan and France's Renault SA.

At the time of his arrest in Tokyo in November on financial misconduct allegations, Ghosn held the chairmanship at Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, which together form one of the world's biggest automakers, while also serving as Renault CEO.

Ghosn is facing charges related to under-reporting his Nissan salary by around $82 million over nearly a decade, and for temporarily shifting personal financial losses onto Nissan's books during the global financial crisis.

He denies the charges and has argued that his arrest and ouster from Nissan were orchestrated by executives at the company who were opposed to his plans for closer ties with Renault.

REBALANCED ALLIANCE

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors are retooling their partnership to create a more equal footing between them. Bound by complex cross-shareholdings, the three companies aim to leverage their combined scale to reduce costs for development, procurement and production.

Earlier this month, the three automakers announced they would create an operating board headed by top executives from each of the companies which would oversee the partnership's operations and governance - a role largely held by Ghosn alone in the past.

The newly appointed chairman of Renault, Jean-Dominique Senard, will serve as head of the alliance but - in a critical sign of the rebalancing - not as company chairman of Nissan, a position which could be left vacant for now, according to people with knowledge of the issue.

Nissan is considering asking ex-Toray Industries chief and Japan Inc heavyweight Sadayuki Sakakibara, who served on the reform committee, to take on the role of chairman of the board at the automaker.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Naomi Tajitsu

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 3.22% 609 End-of-day quote.6.47%
RENAULT 0.67% 56.88 Real-time Quote.3.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
07:24pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel to propose bigger role for external directors in Ghosn scandal's wake
RE
03/20CARLOS GHOSN : Trial of former Nissan boss Ghosn's expected to start in Sept - NHK
RE
03/15CARLOS GHOSN : Renault pushes back decision over Ghosn's 2018 pay
RE
03/13CARLOS GHOSN : Auto Alliance Shapes Post-Ghosn Era -- WSJ
DJ
03/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster
RE
03/11CARLOS GHOSN : Japan court blocks ex-Nissan boss Ghosn from attending board meeting
RE
03/08CARLOS GHOSN : Surveillance cameras, no internet access
RE
03/07CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ
DJ
03/06CARLOS GHOSN : In cap and mask, ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan jail after $9 million bail
RE
03/05CARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn to leave prison after court rejects prosecutors' appeal
RE
03/04CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer optimistic on bail prospects, pledges new defence strategy
RE
02/28CARLOS GHOSN : Carlos Ghosn's new legal team has applied for bail - Tokyo district court
RE
02/20CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's new lawyer, 'the Razor', takes aim at Nissan and prosecutors
RE
02/14CARLOS GHOSN : Renault embarks on post-Ghosn era with lower profit goal
RE
02/13CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn changes lawyer team, adds hotshot attorney, in change of strategy
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
RE
03/20MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Shareholder vote clears way for Fridman bid for Spain's DIA
RE
03/21ERNESTO BERTARELLI : French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Bertarelli vehicle
RE
03/23TIM COOK : keep opening for sake of global economy
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
03/23ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler Turned Down Peugeot's Merger Approach -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary John Paulson Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.