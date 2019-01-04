Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies a

Nissan's Ghosn to appear in Japanese court within 5 days: NHK

01/04/2019 | 07:30am CET
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in court within five days after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his detention, NHK reported on Friday.

It would be Ghosn's first public appearance since he was arrested on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct. He has since been re-arrested over further allegations.

Ghosn filed a request with the Tokyo District Court on Friday and the court is required to hold a hearing within five days, the national broadcaster reported.

NHK said Ghosn intended to appear, citing his laywer. His Tokyo-based lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, was not reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.15% 602 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RENAULT -0.62% 52.6 Real-time Quote.-3.57%
