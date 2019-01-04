Nissan's Ghosn to appear in Japanese court within 5 days: NHK

It would be Ghosn's first public appearance since he was arrested on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct. He has since been re-arrested over further allegations.

Ghosn filed a request with the Tokyo District Court on Friday and the court is required to hold a hearing within five days, the national broadcaster reported.

NHK said Ghosn intended to appear, citing his laywer. His Tokyo-based lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, was not reachable for comment.

