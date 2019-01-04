Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies a

Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in 7 weeks in court on Tuesday

01/04/2019 | 10:15am CET
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a Tokyo court on Tuesday after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his continued detention.

It would be Ghosn's first public appearance since he was arrested on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct. He has been detained since then and has also been re-arrested over further allegations.

The hearing will take place at 10:30 local time (0130 GMT) on Jan. 8, the court said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Tokyo District Court approved an extension to Ghosn's detention until Jan. 11, after re-arrest by prosecutors who accuse him of aggravated breach of trust in transferring personal investment losses to Nissan.

The allegations center on the use of company funds to pay a Saudi businessman who is believed to have helped him out of financial difficulties, sources said last week.

Ghosn has already been charged for allegedly under-reporting his income. He has denied the allegations, local media has said. The reason behind the timing of the request for a court hearing was not clear.

Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, who has been charged with conspiring to under-report Ghosn's income, has been released on bail after the court ruled against extending his detention while he awaits trial.

Ghosn's arrest has rocked the auto industry and strained Nissan's ties with French automaking partner Renault, where he still remains chairman and chief executive.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.15% 602 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RENAULT 1.65% 53.52 Real-time Quote.-3.57%
