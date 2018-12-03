Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies a

Nissan's external board to meet Tuesday, discuss Ghosn replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2018 | 02:58pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Nissan logo is seen at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters building in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan's three independent board members are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a replacement for arrested former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, a source familiar with the matter said.

The company previously said that the three members would nominate a candidate to replace Ghosn, who was arrested last month for alleged financial misconduct.

The source, who declined to be identified as the matter was confidential, said a nominee would be chosen from within the existing board as early as Tuesday, and submitted to the rest of the board at their next meeting on Dec 17.

Nissan officials were not immediately available for comment.

The three independent board members are former bureaucrat Masakazu Toyoda, racing car driver Keiko Ihara and retired Renault executive Jean-Baptiste Duzan.

Ghosn's detention has left the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi auto alliance without its leader and main interlocutor with the French government, which owns 15 percent of Renault and wants to maintain the ownership structure enshrining its control of the partnership.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Keith WeirEditing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.58% 696 End-of-day quote.-15.64%
RENAULT -0.31% 61.86 Real-time Quote.-26.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
02:58pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's external board to meet Tuesday, discuss Ghosn replacement
RE
12/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/30CARLOS GHOSN : Financial wrongdoing allegations against Carlos Ghosn
RE
11/29CARLOS GHOSN : Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction
RE
11/28CARLOS GHOSN : Auditor had questioned Nissan on payments to Ghosn at heart of scandal - source
RE
11/27CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/24CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/23CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ends Ghosn's two-decade reign with last-minute Renault backing
RE
11/21CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/20CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan shares slump as global alliance rocked by Ghosn arrest
RE
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
10/02CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn turns to Japanese to deflect Renault-Nissan succession question
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/01DAVID EINHORN : Losses at Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight grow in November
RE
11/29JOHN WHITTAKER : Intu shares nose-dive after Whittaker consortium drops bid
RE
11/29CARLOS GHOSN : Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction
RE
11/27JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals
RE
11/30FRANÇOIS-HENRI PINAULT : Gucci to add sparkle with high-end jewels, Kering's Pinault says
RE
11/27SATYA NADELLA : Microsoft Closes In On Apple as World's Most Valuable Company
DJ
11/28CARLOS GHOSN : Auditor had questioned Nissan on payments to Ghosn at heart of scandal - source
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.