Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies a

Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/09/2018 | 07:52am CET
FILE PHOTO - Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, attends a news conference to unveil Renault's next mid-term strategic plan in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan said it was seeking to block former chairman Carlos Ghosn's access to an apartment in Rio de Janeiro, citing a risk that the executive, arrested and removed from his role for financial misconduct, may remove or destroy evidence.

Brazilian-born Ghosn has been detained in Tokyo since his Nov. 19 arrest on suspicion of conspiring with former Nissan Representative Director Greg Kelly to understate his compensation by about half of the actual 10 billion yen (69.7 million pounds), over five years from 2010.

Tokyo authorities extended their detention until the maximum Dec. 10 for the alleged crime.

A Brazil court has granted Ghosn access to the property, owned by Nissan, in the Copacabana neighbourhood, but the company said in a statement on Sunday that it was now petitioning a higher court to reverse the decision.

"Nissan has been cooperating with authorities to investigate misconduct on the part of its former chairman, and is working to prevent the destruction of any potential evidence that could occur by allowing access to residences in question," a Nissan spokesman said.

A person close to the Tokyo prosecutors' office told Reuters that Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan itself will be indicted as early as Monday.

"Nissan identified serious misconduct related to the reporting of Mr. Ghosn's compensation. The company has been providing information to the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office and has been fully cooperating with its investigation. We will continue to do so," the Nissan spokesman said.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa, Ritsuko Ando, Norihiko Shirouzu and William Mallard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -0.29% 683 End-of-day quote.-17.21%
RENAULT 0.31% 57.57 Real-time Quote.-31.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
07:52aCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio
RE
12/07CARLOS GHOSN : Nikkei
RE
12/05CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel puts off selection of nominee to succeed Ghosn
RE
12/03CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's external board to meet Tuesday, discuss Ghosn replacement
RE
12/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/30CARLOS GHOSN : Financial wrongdoing allegations against Carlos Ghosn
RE
11/29CARLOS GHOSN : Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction
RE
11/28CARLOS GHOSN : Auditor had questioned Nissan on payments to Ghosn at heart of scandal - source
RE
11/27CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/24CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/23CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan ends Ghosn's two-decade reign with last-minute Renault backing
RE
11/21CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/04BILL GATES : Former Hedge-Fund Titan and Bill Gates Are Betting Billions on Tampa
DJ
12/05CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel puts off selection of nominee to succeed Ghosn
RE
12/03PATRICK THOMAS : Accenture Acquires Enaxis Consulting -- Deal Digest
DJ
12/07CARLOS GHOSN : Nikkei
RE
12/03ALBERT FRÈRE : Dealmaker Albert Frere, Belgium's richest man, dies aged 92
RE
12/04MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's new S4 bolsters digital ad skills with MightyHive deal
RE
12/07PATRICK THOMAS : HCL Technologies Acquires IBM Software Products for $1.8 Billion
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Mary Barra Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.