Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

Ousted Nissan chairman Ghosn to make first public appearance since November arrest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 06:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Ghosn speaks during an interview with Reuters at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a Tokyo court on Tuesday, in his first public appearance since his arrest in November on allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy two decades ago, is scheduled to appear at the Tokyo District Court for a hearing requested by his lawyers to explain the reasons for his prolonged detention since his Nov. 19 arrest.

In such proceedings, the judge usually starts by giving reasons for the detention, after which the prosecutors, defense lawyers and the defendant are allowed to address the court.

Ghosn's Japanese lawyers have also scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon, where they are expected to speak in his defense for the first time since the arrest. The legal team is headed by former prosecutor Motonari Otsuru.

Local media have said Ghosn denies the allegations.

The case has rattled Nissan's alliance with French automaker Renault, where Ghosn still remains chairman and chief executive. He had been pushing for a deeper tie-up between the pair, including potentially a full merger at the French government's urging, despite strong reservations at Nissan.

His arrest has also put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defense lawyers from being present during interrogations that can last eight hours a day.

Ghosn, who was arrested first on Nov. 19, has been re-arrested twice on different charges since then, a tactic often used by Japanese prosecutors to keep suspects in detention.

He has been held at the Tokyo Detention Center, a spartan facility where small rooms have a toilet in the corner and no heater - a far cry from the jet-setting lifestyle Ghosn was accustomed to. His son, Anthony Ghosn, said his father had lost 10 kgs (22 pounds) during his detention, according to France's weekly Journal du Dimanche.

Under Japanese law, suspects can be detained without charges for up to 23 days, and then re-arrested on separate allegations.

Ghosn has been formally charged with under-reporting his income. On Dec. 21, he was re-arrested, but not indicted, on allegations of aggravated breach of trust. In the latter, Ghosn is accused of transferring personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen ($17 million) to the carmaker.

On Dec. 31, the Tokyo District Court granted prosecutors' request to extend Ghosn's detention by 10 days until Jan. 11.

Nissan, which has ousted Ghosn from its board, has said a whistleblower investigation also uncovered personal use of company funds and other misconduct.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tim Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORP 2.71% 3112 End-of-day quote.4.99%
RENAULT 0.44% 54.47 Real-time Quote.-0.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
06:16pCARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan chairman Ghosn to make first public appearance since November arrest
RE
03:05aCARLOS GHOSN : Fccj
RE
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence in wake of Ghosn arrest
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE
01/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until Jan 11
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : New allegations against Ghosn concern payments to Saudi businessman - sources
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Japan court extends Ghosn detention by 10 days
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : media
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's U.S. Push Stressed Nissan -- WSJ
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan CEO calls on Renault to listen to detail of Ghosn allegations
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/03WARREN BUFFETT : Apple plunge deepens Warren Buffett's book value woes
RE
01/03BILL GATES : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:32aELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
RE
01/02WARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
01/02BILL GATES : Wsj
RE
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Jeff Bezos Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Ping Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.