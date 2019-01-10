Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 12:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, reacts during a news conference in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors plan to indict former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on two more charges of financial misconduct on Friday, a person with knowledge of the issue said, bringing the total number to three.

Ghosn, who has been detained since his arrest in November, will likely be formally charged with aggravated breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008, as well as for understating his compensation for three years through 2018.

The charges, which have been widely expected, add to an earlier charge of under-reporting his income by around half through 2015.

At a court appearance earlier this week, Ghosn said all accusations against him were "meritless" and "unsubstantiated".

Nissan also faces an indictment over the latest compensation reporting issue, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The Nikkei daily earlier reported that prosecutors planned to charge Ghosn for aggravated breach of trust on Friday. It also reported, citing unidentified investigation sources, that Ghosn had discussed the possibility of extending a 3 billion yen (21.75 million pounds) loan to a business run by a Saudi acquaintance who later provided collateral for a personal investment.

Both the Tokyo Prosecutors Office and Nissan declined to comment on the issues when contacted by Reuters.

Ghosn has been in detention since his initial arrest on Nov. 19. While he has said that he has been "unfairly detained", the Tokyo District Court earlier this week rejected an appeal by his lawyers to end his detention.

It is uncommon for defendants in Japan who deny charges to be granted bail ahead of trial, a tendency which has drawn widespread criticism, including from Ghosn's defence team.

A member of Ghosn's legal team told Reuters on Thursday that they would apply to bail Ghosn after his current detention period ends on Friday, but that his release would come on Tuesday at the earliest should the court accept the application.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Motonari Otsuru, who leads Ghosn's Japan-based legal team, said he expected prosecutors to take at least six months to prepare for trial.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 1.10% 20427.06 Real-time Quote.0.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
12:36aCARLOS GHOSN : Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday - source
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/07CARLOS GHOSN : Fccj
RE
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence in wake of Ghosn arrest
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE
01/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until Jan 11
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : New allegations against Ghosn concern payments to Saudi businessman - sources
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Japan court extends Ghosn detention by 10 days
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : media
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/03WARREN BUFFETT : Apple plunge deepens Warren Buffett's book value woes
RE
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce
RE
01/07ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
RE
01/07PETER NICHOLAS : Tax Refunds Will Be Paid During Shutdown, White House Says
DJ
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/03SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS Isn't Looking to Merge With Deutsche Bank or Any Other Bank, Says Chairman -Tages-Anzeiger
DJ
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn R. Johnson Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Soren Schroder Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.