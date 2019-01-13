Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

Renault-Nissan's Ghosn received 7 million euros from Dutch JV: Les Echos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 07:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, reacts during a news conference in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Ousted Renault-Nissan alliance chairman Carlos Ghosn was paid 7 million euros ($8 million) through a Dutch joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi, French financial daily Les Echos reported on its website on Sunday.

Les Echos said that Nissan and Mitsubishi in June 2017 set up joint venture Nissan Mitsubishi BV (NMBV) in the Netherlands to pay bonuses to staff and managers of the two carmakers.

The JV's top directors were not initially supposed to receive bonuses from the unit but in February 2018 -- and without the knowledge of other directors -- Ghosn was hired as an employee by the unit, which made him eligible for payments, the paper reported.

A Nissan spokesman did not immediately respond to a request from comment.

Ghosn has been detained in Japan since his arrest on Nov. 19 and faces charges including under-reporting of his income for the five years through 2015. He denied those charges at a court appearance last week.

Reuters last week reported that one of Ghosn's senior executives received an additional six-figure salary via the Dutch joint venture overseeing Renault's alliance with Nissan. There is nothing to suggest that the payments were illegal, but they highlight governance issues and potential conflicts of interest.

($1 = 0.8732 euros)

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.26% 643 End-of-day quote.12.41%
RENAULT -2.24% 55.34 Real-time Quote.1.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
07:17pCARLOS GHOSN : Les Echos
RE
05:13pCARLOS GHOSN : Wife says ex-Nissan boss Ghosn suffers 'harsh' treatment in jail
RE
01/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
RE
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday - source
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/07CARLOS GHOSN : Fccj
RE
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence in wake of Ghosn arrest
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE
01/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until Jan 11
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : New allegations against Ghosn concern payments to Saudi businessman - sources
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce
RE
01/07ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
RE
01/12ELON MUSK : SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
RE
01/10WARREN BUFFETT : U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
01/07PETER NICHOLAS : Tax Refunds Will Be Paid During Shutdown, White House Says
DJ
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/07WILBUR ROSS : U.S., China could settle immediate trade issues - Ross on CNBC
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Igor Sechin Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Hans Vestberg François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.