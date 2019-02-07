Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 03:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses after the Renault's 2015 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault is investigating a sponsorship deal with the Chateau de Versailles that included a 50,000 euro (£44,000) personal benefit to its scandal-hit former chairman Carlos Ghosn, the carmaker said on Thursday.

The company now plans to alert prosecutors, it said in a statement, confirming an earlier report in Le Figaro.

Renault's sponsorship of Versailles renovations also covered the rental of the Grand Trianon palace for Ghosn's 2016 wedding reception, the French daily reported.

The carmaker replaced Ghosn as chairman and chief executive on Jan. 24, more than two months after his arrest in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct at Nissan, Renault's 43.4 percent-owned affiliate.

Renault is conducting an internal probe into its own payments to Ghosn in the wake of his arrest. Until now, it had yet to flag any financial irregularities.

The investigation has "identified that Mr Ghosn was accorded a personal benefit valued at 50,000 euros under the terms of a sponsorship contract with the Chateau de Versailles", Renault said on Thursday.

"Renault has decided to bring these findings to the attention of the judicial authorities," it said.

Ghosn remains in detention in Japan with limited opportunity to respond publicly to allegations against him.

The Oct. 8, 2016 wedding reception hosted by Ghosn and his second wife Carole attracted public attention for its opulence and Marie Antoinette-themed costumes.

The Renault board's ethics committee was informed about the discovery on Wednesday, as reported by the newspaper, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Lough)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.31% 650 End-of-day quote.13.64%
RENAULT -1.52% 59.53 Real-time Quote.10.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
03:56aCARLOS GHOSN : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
02/05CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Says He Is Victim of Nissan Plot -- WSJ
DJ
01/30CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn says Nissan executives used 'plot and treason' to halt Renault integration - Nikkei
RE
01/29CARLOS GHOSN : SEC Probes Nissan Over Ghosn Pay -- WSJ
DJ
01/28CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/27CARLOS GHOSN : France warns against 'exorbitant' payoff for ex-Renault boss Ghosn
RE
01/24CARLOS GHOSN : Mercedes-Benz to ramp up business with China auto suppliers
RE
01/23CARLOS GHOSN : Renault board meets to choose successor to Ghosn
RE
01/22CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/22CARLOS GHOSN : Japan firms have no plans to strengthen governance after Ghosn arrest
RE
01/20CARLOS GHOSN : Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
RE
01/19CARLOS GHOSN : Michelin boss a possible successor to Ghosn at Renault - France finance minister
RE
01/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Mitsubishi Detail Ghosn Allegations -- WSJ
DJ
01/17CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/01TERRY GOU : Foxconn vows to build Wisconsin plant after talk with Trump
RE
02/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son unveils $5.5 billion buyback, laments share price
RE
02/04MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
02/01PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Are Flat Ahead of Planned Split-Up -- WSJ
DJ
01/31PIERRE NANTERME : Accenture's former CEO Nanterme dies
RE
02/01JOHN PAULSON : Activist investor Paulson raises stake in Britain's Premier Foods
RE
01/31JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin signs launch deal with Canada's Telesat
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.