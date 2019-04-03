Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Van believed to be carrying ex-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves his residence: NHK

04/03/2019 | 06:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A van believed to be carrying ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn left his residence early on Thursday, after Tokyo prosecutors asked him to submit to fresh questioning, broadcaster NHK said.

NHK and other Japanese media outlets have reported that prosecutors that prosecutors will likely arrest Ghosn over payments made by Nissan to an Omani dealer when he was chairman of the automaker.

Ghosn was released on $9 million bail last month following three earlier indictments for financial wrongdoing. Officials at the Tokyo prosecutors office and Ghosn's lawyer were not available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Malcolm Foster and Kim Kyung-Hoon; writing by David Dolan, editing by G Crosse)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.00% 606 End-of-day quote.5.94%
RENAULT 1.29% 62.03 Real-time Quote.12.26%
