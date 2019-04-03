Van believed to be carrying ex-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves his residence: NHK

NHK and other Japanese media outlets have reported that prosecutors that prosecutors will likely arrest Ghosn over payments made by Nissan to an Omani dealer when he was chairman of the automaker.

Ghosn was released on $9 million bail last month following three earlier indictments for financial wrongdoing. Officials at the Tokyo prosecutors office and Ghosn's lawyer were not available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Malcolm Foster and Kim Kyung-Hoon; writing by David Dolan, editing by G Crosse)