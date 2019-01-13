Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

Wife says ex-Nissan boss Ghosn suffers 'harsh' treatment in jail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 03:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris

(Reuters) - The wife of ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn has urged Human Rights Watch to bring attention to the "harsh treatment" he has received while being detained in a Japanese jail, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.

Japanese authorities have charged Ghosn with under-reporting income and aggravated breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008.

Carole Ghosn, in the nine-page letter to Kanae Doi, the Japan director for Human Rights Watch, the non-government organization, asked the group to "shine a light on the harsh treatment of my husband and the human rights-related inequities inflicted upon him by the Japanese justice system."

Ghosn was in charge of an alliance that included Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors and France's Renault, until his November arrest and removal as chairman of the automakers sent shockwaves through the industry.

The government has denied requests to end his 39-day detention. His lawyers have said it would likely take more than six months for his case to come to trial.

Officials from New York-based Human Rights Watch, Nissan and Japan's U.S. embassy could not be reached for comment on the letter.

Nissan said last Friday it had filed a criminal complaint against Ghosn with Tokyo prosecutors related to the misuse of a "significant amount of the company's funds."

The former Nissan executive is being held in a 75-square-foot unheated cell and being denied his daily medication, according to Carole Ghosn's letter. He has lost 7 kg (15 lb) since his detainment and eats only rice and barley, the letter said.

Prosecutors in Japan often try to extract confessions from prisoners in detainment that could last months, Carole Ghosn claimed in the letter.

"For hours each day, the prosecutors interrogate him, browbeat him, lecture him and berate him, outside the presence of his attorneys, in an effort to extract a confession," she said.

"No one should be forced to endure what my husband faces every day, particularly in a developed nation like Japan, the third largest economy in the world," she said.

Ghosn said he was "wrongly accused and unfairly detained based on meritless and unsubstantiated accusations" during a Tokyo court proceeding last week, his first public appearance since his November arrest.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Mike Spector in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Liana B. Baker and Mike Spector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Carlos Ghosn
 
03:55pCARLOS GHOSN : Wife says ex-Nissan boss Ghosn suffers 'harsh' treatment in jail
RE
01/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
RE
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday - source
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
RE
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/07CARLOS GHOSN : Fccj
RE
01/05CARLOS GHOSN : Japanese prosecutors want Ghosn to sign confession, says son
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence in wake of Ghosn arrest
RE
01/04CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn to make first public appearance in seven weeks in court on Tuesday
RE
01/01CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until Jan 11
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : New allegations against Ghosn concern payments to Saudi businessman - sources
RE
2018CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce
RE
01/07ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
RE
01/12ELON MUSK : SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
RE
01/10WARREN BUFFETT : U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
01/07PETER NICHOLAS : Tax Refunds Will Be Paid During Shutdown, White House Says
DJ
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE
01/07WILBUR ROSS : U.S., China could settle immediate trade issues - Ross on CNBC
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Igor Sechin Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Hans Vestberg François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.