Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Tavares

Birthday : 08/14/1958
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Airbus SE - Peugeot S.A.
Biography : Carlos Tavares is a Portuguese businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and

Fiat Chrysler chairman echoes PSA support for merger of the carmakers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brazil

A merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA to create the world's fourth largest carmaker is the best way for the two companies to weather the coronavirus crisis, the Italian-American group's chairman said on Friday.

Echoing similar comments from PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares on Thursday, FCA Chairman John Elkann told shareholders the COVID-19 crisis had not delayed plans to finalise the tie-up by the first quarter of next year.

"The COVID-19 crisis has further underlined the compelling logic of this merger," he said.

"The excellent rapport that has been established in these months, also at a personal level, with (PSA Chairman) Louis Gallois, Carlos Tavares and their teams is strong evidence of our shared vision, determination and purpose."

Tavares, who is due to become the merged group's CEO, said on Thursday he was confident that the merger would proceed as planned and deliver synergies of at least 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion).

FCA Chief Executive Mike Manley said on Friday the group was fully aware that the pandemic would be here "for the foreseeable future", but that the carmaker could rely on its portfolio of brands and a solid business plan to cushion its impact.

"These are the great strengths that FCA brings to the merger with PSA," he said

"I firmly believe that as the market recovers, as it will, we will return to the positive momentum we were experiencing prior to this horrible pandemic".

Manley also said a European Union antitrust probe into the merger was not expected to delay the timetable to completion.

"Both companies will continue to engage with the European Commission in the same constructive spirit that has defined our proposal from the outset," he said.

EU antitrust regulators earlier this month said the proposed tie-up might harm competition in small vans in several European countries, as they opened a four-month investigation into the deal.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Additional reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Francesca Piscioneri and Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. -1.76% 49.1 Delayed Quote.-27.65%
FERRARI N.V. -0.03% 170.045 Delayed Quote.2.75%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -1.77% 8.635 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
PEUGEOT -2.53% 13.85 Real-time Quote.-33.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Carlos Tavares
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/24HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Faz
RE
06/22JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Dismisses Board Member Jan Marsalek Amid Accounting Scandal
DJ
06/24MICHAEL DELL : Dell Explores Spinning Off $50 Billion VMware Stake -- WSJ
DJ
06/23ELON MUSK : Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
RE
06/23DAVID SIMON : Property Owner Simon Sees Buying Tenants as a Way to Boost Malls
DJ
06/25MASAYOSHI SON : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/19ELON MUSK : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Paul Du Saillant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group