Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Carlos Tavares

Birthday : 08/14/1958
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : TOTAL S.A. - Airbus SE - Peugeot S.A.
Biography : Carlos Tavares is a Portuguese businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies.

Peugeot CEO Tavares says China strategy needs rethink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 06:37am EST
Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of PSA Group, speaks during the annual results news conference at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France (Reuters) - Peugeot boss Carlos Tavares said on Friday PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) will need to review their strategy in China in order to boost sales after the closing of the merger between the two groups.

PSA and FCA are hoping to finalise a $50 billion merger in early 2021 that would create the fourth-biggest car maker in the world.

"We are in China to stay, we need to find a formula in order to succeed," Tavares said.

Car sales of PSA in China have dropped by 55% to 117,084 units in 2019 due to fierce competition from local rivals. Its production site in the country is tailored to produce 1 million cars per year.

FCA has a co-enterprise with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) in China, which has a 0.35% market share for passenger cars.

FCA Group vehicles' sales in China were down to 90,000 in 2019 from 163,000 in 2018, according to its annual report.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Evans and Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. -3.94% 52.48 Delayed Quote.8.01%
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. 2.08% 9.34 End-of-day quote.0.43%
SYNERGIE -1.78% 21.9 Real-time Quote.-22.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Carlos Tavares
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/03WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman hedges to protect against coronavirus' 'negative' impact
RE
03/02CHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
03/02JACK DORSEY : Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO
RE
03/03TIM COOK : Tim Cook and Apple Bet Everything on China. Then Coronavirus Hit.
DJ
03/05JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery
RE
03/03JOHAN LUNDGREN : Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn
RE
03/03SERGIO ERMOTTI : Swiss Re lines up UBS CEO Ermotti to become chairman in 2021
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group