  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Carlos Tavares

Birthday : 08/14/1958
Public asset : 15,369,028 USD
Linked companies : Stellantis N.V.
Biography : Carlos Tavares is a Portuguese businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companies and...

Stellantis CEO Tavares' 2022 pay fell 14% to $15.7 million

02/24/2023 | 08:26pm EST
SCES 2023, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares' 2022 pay fell 14% to 14.9 million euros ($15.71 million), the maker of Fiat, Ram and Peugeot vehicles said in a filing on Friday.

Tavares did not receive a retention bonus in 2022, compared with a bonus of about 2 million euros in 2021, the filing showed.

Stellantis reported profit that beat forecasts on Wednesday due to strong car prices and greater-than-expected merger benefits, but warned of pricing pressure as industry-wide supply chain problems ease.

Over 90% of Tavares' pay came from variable components after the company posted industrial free cash flows of 10.8 billion euros last year, well above the maximum target of 8.1 billion euros. Stellantis also achieved cash synergies of 7.1 billion euros during the period, far exceeding the 5 billion euros by 2024 target.

The company announced a proposed share buyback program worth up to 1.5 billion euros for 2023 and said it will pay a dividend of 4.2 billion euros on its 2022 results, or 1.34 euros per share.

Last year, Tavares' compensation of around 17.4 million euros drew an angry response from some trade unions, which urged politicians to take measures to cap executive salaries.

($1 = 0.9482 euros)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.11% 16.45 Delayed Quote.24.02%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.13% 16.444 Real-time Quote.23.92%
Popular Business Leaders
 