Carsten Spohr

Age : 53
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Biography : Carsten Spohr is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and is Ch

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid - Handelsblatt

03/13/2020 | 01:48pm EDT
Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Friday it was considering requesting state aid from several European governments to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline group, which also owns Swiss International, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, was speaking to governments of countries where its units are based, it said.

"We have decided to speak to the governments of our home countries not only about easing burdens as before but also about active support when this becomes necessary," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in video message to staff seen by Reuters.

Chief Executive Carsten Spohr will take part in a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and industry bosses on the coronavirus on Friday, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters.

Newspaper Handelsblatt earlier reported the airline would petition for state aid.

(Lufthansa corrects to say it is considering asking for state aid, removes remarks it has decided to ask)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer in Berlin; additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt; writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal/Thomas Escritt)
