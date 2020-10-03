Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  Toute l'actualité

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeToute l'actualitéMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Catherine MacGregor

Age : 46
Public asset : 629,390 USD
Linked companies : Schlumberger Limited
Biography : Catherine MacGregor is President-Drilling Group at Schlumberger NV.

Engie appoints oil services executive to execute new renewables strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 02:26am EDT

By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Geert De Clercq

France's Engie appointed an oil services executive to execute its strategy of refocusing the utility on renewable energy and grids, overlooking the internal candidate behind its new green strategy.

Engie said in a statement it had appointed Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC executive Catherine MacGregor as new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

MacGregor's appointment comes eight months after the ouster of Isabelle Kocher and in the middle of a takeover bid from water utility Veolia for Engie unit Suez.

MacGregor, 48, is a French national who currently heads Technip Energies after having spent 23 years at oil services group Schlumberger.

Asked about putting an oil services executive in charge of Engie's renewables drive, board chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said on a call he saw no contradiction.

"One should not reduce Catherine MacGregor to someone who comes from the oil industry. She has had a career in services to the extractive industries, but more than that she is someone who has major operational experience in complex environments and who has overcome all those challenges successfully," he said.

He said he thought she was perfectly at ease with Engie's ambition to be a leader in the energy transition.

Asked about the division of labour between him and MacGregor, he said the CEO would execute strategic choices made by the board.

Clamadieu confirmed that Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, head of Engie North America and of the utility's global renewables business, had made it into the last round of the selection process and said she would continue to play a key role at Engie.

"The decision to invest more in this sector was based on a strategic presentation she had made to the board a few months ago, which convinced us this was the right way to go," he said.

Clamadieu said he counted on her to continue her mission and said he was certain Avice-Huet would have an important role in MacGregor's new team.

Engie has been hunting for a new CEO since February.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Geert De Clercq and Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUEZ SA -0.50% 16.07 Real-time Quote.19.17%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.51% 18.63 Real-time Quote.-21.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Catherine MacGregor
 
02:26aCATHERINE MACGREGOR : Engie appoints oil services executive to execute new renewables strategy
RE
10/02 ENGIE : Engie board set to appoint Catherine MacGregor as new CEO
RE
10/02A. PANDE : Canada's Suncor Energy to cut up to 15% of jobs as pandemic crushes oil demand
RE
10/02CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis plans Canadian listing in Q1
RE
10/02ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021
RE
10/01CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn brings son back, lays out succession plan
RE
10/01DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
10/01WENDY LUCAS-BULL : South Africa's Absa chairwoman Lucas-Bull joins Shoprite board
RE
10/01STUART JACKSON : Seadrill names Stuart Jackson as new CEO to lead restructuring
RE
09/30STEFAN LARSSON : PVH President Larsson to take over as CEO in February
RE
09/30ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2050
RE
09/29TIM COOK : Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
10/01DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
09/28LAKSHMI MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs--Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh Sundar Pichai Henri Poupart-lafarge Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group