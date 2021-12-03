Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Cathie Wood

Birthday : 11/26/1955
Place of birth : Los Angeles - United States

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund hits 13-month low in tech selloff

12/03/2021 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF tumbled more than 7% and hit its lowest level since November 2020 on Friday as bets on a more aggressive Federal Reserve pushed investors to sell the high-growth, high-valuation stocks that rallied during the early stages of the pandemic.

The declines in ARK's portfolio were widespread, with nine out of its 10 top holdings falling as a selloff in technology stocks pushed the benchmark S&P 500 down 1.3%. Tesla Inc, its largest holding, shed nearly 4%, while Teladoc Health Inc, its second-largest holding, dropped 5.2%.

ARK, whose outsized holding of so-called stay at home stocks helped it outperform all other U.S. equity funds last year, is down 25% over the last month. Those declines have come as investors increasingly anticipate that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in the year ahead, which would weigh on growth stocks by discounting their future cash flows.

Friday's declines may have been bolstered by a U.S. employment report showing that the U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs last month, pushing the unemployment rate to a 21-month low of 4.2%.

"Ultimately the lower unemployment rate could help build confidence that the economic growth we've been seeing will continue regardless of what happens with Omicron, and that will push investors out into small-caps and cyclicals instead of the stay at home and technology trades," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the central bank is open to accelerating the pace of its tapering program, essentially removing its support of the economy faster than it originally anticipated.

Friday's declines pushed the ARK Innovation fund down 24.5% for the year to date, well behind the roughly 20% gain in the benchmark S&P 500 over the same time.

Roku Inc, for instance, dropped 4.1% Friday, leaving it down nearly 40% for the year to date, while Spotify Technology SA fell 1.4%, leaving it down 28.3% for the year to date.

ARK Invest did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

(Reporting by David Randall in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -6.21% 1022.99 Delayed Quote.53.70%
Most Read News
 
11/30JACK DORSEY : Jack Dorsey chases crypto, fintech dream post Twitter
RE
12/01JACK DORSEY : Dorsey-led Square rebrands to Block in nod to blockchain
RE
11/29ANIL AMBANI : India central bank to start bankruptcy procedure against Reliance Capital; co to comply
RE
11/29JACK DORSEY : Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hands reins to technology chief Agrawal
RE
11/30AMANCIO ORTEGA : Inditex founder's daughter to chair company, new CEO named
RE
12/01SUMNER REDSTONE : ViacomCBS's Shari Redstone says media company will focus on organic growth
RE
11/30JACK DORSEY : Cathie Wood's ARK buys a million Twitter shares after Dorsey steps down
RE
Latest news about Cathie Wood
 
12:39pCathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund hits 13-month low in tech selloff
T3
12:38pCATHIE WOOD : Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund hits 13-month low in tech selloff
RE
12/02TRACKINSIGHT : Outflows continue to leak from Cathie Wood's ARKs
TI
11/30Cathie Wood's ARK buys a million Twitter shares after Dorsey steps down
T3
11/30JACK DORSEY : Cathie Wood's ARK buys a million Twitter shares after Dorsey steps down
RE
11/29Wood's ARK fund fails to join broad market rally as lockdown stocks slip
T3
11/29CATHIE WOOD : Wood's ARK fund fails to join broad market rally as lockdown stocks slip
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 