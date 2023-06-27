Advanced search
Cathie Wood

Birthday : 11/26/1955
Place of birth : Los Angeles - United States

EMEA Morning Briefing: Growth Jitters, Inflation -2-

06/27/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Robinhood Markets is cutting about 7% of its full-time staff, the online brokerage's third round of layoffs in just over a year as the company adjusts to a slowdown in customer trading activity.

About 150 employees are being laid off, according to an internal company message seen by The Wall Street Journal.


Tesla's stock suffers a 'correction' as Cathie Wood's ETFs have sold more than 500,000 shares in June

Shares of Tesla Inc. dropped again Monday, enough to enter "correction" territory, in the wake of more sales by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment exchange-traded funds and analyst downgrades.

The stock TSLA sank 4.2% in afternoon trading Monday toward the lowest close in more than two weeks. The electric vehicle maker's shares have fallen 10.4% since they closed at a nine-month high of $274.45 on June 20.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Tuesday

06:00/SWE: May PPI

06:00/SWE: May Foreign trade

08:00/ITA: Jun Consumer Confidence Survey

08:00/ITA: Jun Business Confidence Survey

08:30/UK: May Capital issuance statistics

16:59/HUN: 1Q Balance of Payments

23:01/UK: May Zoopla House Price Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-23 0015ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARKK ARK INNOVATION ETF (C) - USD -0.57% 41.9 Delayed Quote.34.89%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 1.48% 9.63 Delayed Quote.18.30%
TESLA, INC. -6.06% 241.05 Delayed Quote.108.31%
