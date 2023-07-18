BERLIN-Tesla is planning to double the size of its factory near Berlin to produce up to one million electric cars a year, an expansion that could make the plant the largest auto-manufacturing facility in Germany.

The electric-car maker has applied for approval to expand its existing factory in the eastern state of Brandenburg, to increase production capacity for vehicles and batteries, according to documents filed in recent days with local officials.

Ukraine Adopts Slow Approach to Counteroffensive: "Our Problem Everywhere Is the Sky"

ORIKHIV, Ukraine-Six weeks into Ukraine's counteroffensive, Capt. Anatoliy Kharchenko and his reconnaissance company were supposed to be wreaking havoc miles behind Russian defensive lines pierced by Western-supplied armored vehicles.

Instead, after many of the vehicles got bogged down in minefields, Kharchenko and his men are training how to advance methodically on foot, moving from one line of trees to another, faced with the prospect of taking back their country one field at a time.

U.S. Deploys Advanced F-35 Jets, Destroyer to Middle East to Brush Back Iranian Forces

WASHINGTON-The U.S. is sending F-35 jet fighters and a Navy destroyer to the Middle East to bulk up its forces following a series of challenges by Iranian and Russian forces in the region, U.S. officials said Monday.

The U.S. is already using F-16 fighters and A-10 attack planes to fly armed patrols in the Persian Gulf to deter Iran from attempting to seize oil tankers. The deployment of the additional forces, which will include more F-16s, follows Iranian attempts earlier this month to seize two commercial oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Biden, Netanyahu Agree to Meet Amid Strained Ties

WASHINGTON-President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and agreed to meet him in the U.S. later this year, working to ease tensions as the administration and some Democrats have criticized moves by Israel's right-wing government.

The phone conversation came ahead of a planned meeting between Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is set to visit the White House and address Congress this week.

Berkshire Cuts Activision Stake by 70% to 14.6 Million Shares as Deal Nears

Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard by 70% as Microsoft seems poised to buy the maker of videogames.

In a filing late Monday, Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRKb) reduced its investment in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to 14.7 million shares, according to a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Berkshire Hathaway had held 49.4 million shares on March 31, the most recently reported date.

Cathie Wood's ARK Writes Down Twitter Stake by 47%

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management has written down its stake in Twitter by 47% since Elon Musk took the social-media company private last year, Wood said in an interview.

"We take fair valuation very seriously and absolutely have had to write that [Twitter] down," Wood said Friday. "The write-down is not representative of our fundamental outlook and belief in the long-term return on investment we believe that it will have for our shareholders."

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

07:00/SPN: May Industrial Orders & Turnover

08:30/UK: Apr Card Spending statistics

23:01/UK: Jun Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

