A Crypto Mystery: Who Controls This Stablecoin?

The market cap of TrueUSD has more than doubled since March, but some investors are concerned about its opaque ownership structure.

Judge Sends FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to Jail

A federal judge revoked bail for the founder of the collapsed crypto exchange, saying he was concerned about witness tampering.

UBS Sheds Swiss Government Aid for Credit Suisse Takeover

The Swiss bank says it no longer needs a $10 billion backstop or liquidity lines.

Private Markets Firms See Big Buying Opportunities in Bank Distress

Executives from publicly listed buyout firms including Apollo, Ares and Blackstone predicted more transactions with banks during recent earnings calls.

Index-Tracking ETFs Were All the Rage, Until Now

Active funds offered by JPMorgan, Dimensional are gaining popularity and taking market share from giants such as BlackRock.

Cathie Wood's ARK funds unload another $19 million in Tesla's stock

A pair of exchange-traded funds managed by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment sold Tesla shares again on Thursday, continuing with a months-long trend.

TerrAscend says Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon lift custody ban on cannabis for Toronto Stock Exchange listing

"While the removal from the blacklist has gone without much notice, we do think that this is a big deal," said TerrAscend executive chair Jason Wild.

Startups Are Dying, and Venture Investors Aren't Saving Them

Investors are becoming more selective with their bets, threatening the hundreds of startups that raised cash during the recent boom.

Biden's China Order Raises Tough Questions for Private Equity

Firms face quandaries regarding Chinese operations affected by investing ban targeting sensitive technologies.

CFOs Are More Optimistic on Side-Stepping a Recession

Costs remain a concern, but a strong labor market and moderating inflation have assuaged finance chiefs' worst economic fears.

