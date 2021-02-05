Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Chamath Palihapitiya

Age : 43
Public asset : 942,132,971 USD
Biography : Founder of 10 different companies, among them: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, Social

Clover Health shares rebound after Palihapitiya comments on negative report

02/05/2021 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

(Reuters) - Shares in Clover Health Investments Corp ended a seesaw trading session higher on Friday after the first public comment by its backer, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, on a critical report by short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research.

Clover said on Friday it would cooperate with an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into the Hindenburg report, which knocked Clover's price down more than 12% on Thursday.

The selling continued on Friday but a rebound came in late trade after Palihapitiya tweeted that he wished Hindenburg had contacted him or Clover so that it could have evaluated things first hand. He said he will let Clover's long-term goals and performance speak for themselves.

The stock closed up 5.7% at $12.93.

Clover said the SEC had requested "document and data preservation for the period from January 1, 2020, to the present, relating to certain matters that are referenced in the (Hindenburg) article."

The insurance firm also disclosed a separate earlier inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), but added it had not received any civil investigative demands or subpoenas from the department.

Palihapitiya and the company were fully aware of the DOJ inquiry, which it did not consider as "material information" for its earlier disclosures, Clover said.

On Thursday, Hindenburg published a scathing report, the title of which called Clover a "broken business," and accused the company of not disclosing the DOJ investigation into its business model and its software offering, Clover Assistant.

In a statement on Friday, Hindenburg rejected the idea that the DOJ investigation was non-material, since Clover derives nearly all its revenue from the government. It also reiterated that it does not have a short position in Clover stock or options and will not receive monetary compensation for this work.

Clover said on Friday some of the claims in the report were "completely untrue." Executives Vivek Garipalli and Andrew Toy said in a separate blog post that the report was "rife with ad-hominem attacks, sweeping inaccuracies and gross mischaracterizations."

Hindenburg was the first major short-selling research house to publish a new report since the eruption two weeks ago of the battle between short-sellers and retail investors over GameStop Corp and a number of other stocks.

Clover, which sells Medicare-backed insurance plans, went public through a $3.7 billion deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palihapitiya. Its other investors include Alphabet Inc and Silicon Valley-based venture capital giant Sequoia Capital.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York. Anirban Sen and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru. Editing by Alden Bentley, Mark Potter, Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Anirban Sen, Stephen Culp and Alden Bentley


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. -0.69% 54.34 Delayed Quote.130.59%
Latest news about Chamath Palihapitiya
 
11:29aCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Clover Health shares rebound after Palihapitiya comments on negative report
RE
06:02aDAVID CALHOUN : CEOs Speak on the Pandemic, the Economy, Leadership and More
DJ
02:59aBILL GATES : GIP, Partners Form Consortium to Buy Signature Aviation for $4.73 Billion -- Update
DJ
02/04SIMON THOMPSON : Rio Tinto issues mea culpa over Indigenous leadership upset
RE
02/04DAVID WICHMANN : UnitedHealth Names Andrew Witty as CEO as David Wichmann Retires -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/04DAVID WICHMANN : UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann Retires -- Update
DJ
02/04SATYA NADELLA : Microsoft CEO Nadella Bets Businesses Are Ready to Spend Big on Employee Software
DJ
02/04RICHARD BRANSON : Branson-backed SPAC to take DNA-testing firm 23andMe public in $3.5 billion deal
RE
02/04ANDREW WITTY : UnitedHealth Group Names Andrew Witty as Chief Executive
DJ
02/04KENNETH FRAZIER : Merck's Frazier to Retire as CEO at End of June
DJ
02/03ELON MUSK : Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to Dogecoin
RE
02/03JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Exits as CEO, But His Role at Amazon Will Likely Little Change
DJ
02/03JOHN BICKHAM : Charter Communication's President, Operating Chief John Bickham to Retire End of 2022
DJ
02/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
RE
02/02RICHARD ADKERSON : Freeport names veteran CEO Richard Adkerson as chairman, reinstates dividend
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/03ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
RE
01/30PHILIP GREEN : UK fashion retailer ASOS nears deal for Topshop, Miss Selfridge at $411 million - Sky News
RE
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
RE
02/02JACK MA : Chinese state newspaper omits Jack Ma from list of entrepreneurial leaders
RE
05:29pCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Clover Health shares rebound after Palihapitiya comments on negative report
RE
02/01ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says bitcoin "on the verge" of being more widely accepted
RE
02/04ELON MUSK : Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to Dogecoin
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Sheldon Adelson Mukesh Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Louis Camilleri Gary Cohn Tim Cook Brunello Cucinelli James Davis Benjamin De Rothschild Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Philippe Donnet Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Emmanuel Faber Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Philip Green Ralph Hamers Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Bernd Osterloh Patrick Pouyanné Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Ugur Sahin Christian Sewing Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Paul Du Saillant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ