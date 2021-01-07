Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Chamath Palihapitiya

Age : 43
Public asset : 571,049,683 USD
Biography : Founder of 10 different companies, notably: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI, Social Capi

Exclusive: SoFi nears deal to go public with SPAC backed by venture capital investor Palihapitiya -sources

01/07/2021 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of Social Capital, presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York

(Reuters) - Online lending startup Social Finance Inc (SoFi) is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, a blank-check acquisition company led by venture capital investor Chamath Palihapitiya, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The deal would value SoFi at more than $6 billion and could be announced in the coming days, the sources said, cautioning that the talks could still collapse and the terms could be changed.

The sources requested anonymity because the negotiations are confidential. SoFi and Social Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Social Capital Hedosophia V is one of three so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) backed by U.S. investor Palihapitiya and London-based Ian Osborne that are currently looking for acquisitions.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an initial public offering (IPO) to merge with a privately held company that then becomes publicly traded as a result.

They have emerged as a popular IPO alternative for companies, providing a path to going public with less regulatory scrutiny and more certainty over the valuation that will be attained and funds that will be raised.

Palihapitiya has been one of the most prolific sponsors of SPACs, merging them with a range of companies, from space tourism firm Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc to home-selling platform Opendoor Technologies Inc.

Social Capital Hedosophia V raised around $800 million in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in October.

Founded in 2011, San Francisco-based SoFi capitalized on the retrenchment of banks from large swaths of consumer lending in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

It started with refinancing student loans and expanded into mortgages and personal loans. The company said in October it had received preliminary, conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in its application for a national bank charter. The company has also branched out into stock trading and cash management accounts.

Reuters reported in December that SoFi had held discussions with SPACs about a merger.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami, Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Joshua Franklin, Anirban Sen and Krystal Hu


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 3.85% 25.09 Delayed Quote.1.85%
Latest news about Chamath Palihapitiya
 
10:52aJEFF BEZOS : Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person - Bloomberg News
RE
10:47aCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : SoFi nears deal to go public with SPAC backed by venture capital investor Palihapitiya -sources
RE
09:50aWERNER LANTHALER : Evotec to attend upcoming investor conferences
DJ
08:29aPATRICK DRAHI : Billionaire Drahi gets green light to take Altice Europe private - union
RE
06:28aSHELDON ADELSON : Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson to Take Medical Leave for Cancer Treatment
DJ
02:01aBERNARD ARNAULT : LV Executive, Arnault Son to Lead Tiffany After Acquisition by LVMH -Bloomberg
DJ
01:51aLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : UniCredit investors, Del Vecchio eye pact to steer CEO choice - paper
RE
01/06STUART CHAMBERS : Travis Perkins plc Chair Succession Announcement
DJ
01/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Tim Cook's Pay Jumped in 2020 as Remote Work Lifted Profit
DJ
01/05JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/05CRISTIANO AMON : Chip giant Qualcomm names Amon CEO as 5G era ramps up
RE
01/05GARY COHN : Ex-Trump adviser Cohn joins IBM as vice chairman
RE
01/04JACK MA : Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
RE
01/04ALEXEY MORDASHOV : Germany's Bafin exempts Russia's Mordashov from launching full TUI takeover
RE
01/04HENRIK FISKER : Auto supplier Magna to develop driver assistance technology with Fisker
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
01/04JACK MA : Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
RE
01/02ELON MUSK : Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target
RE
01/03JOHN ELKANN : Fiat Chrysler's John Elkann Nears Crowning Achievement With PSA Merger
DJ
01/05JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/04ALEXEY MORDASHOV : Germany's Bafin exempts Russia's Mordashov from launching full TUI takeover
RE
2020SUMNER REDSTONE : Former Viacom shareholders can sue Shari Redstone over ViacomCBS merger
RE
01/05CRISTIANO AMON : Chip giant Qualcomm names Amon CEO as 5G era ramps up
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Mukesh Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Leon Black Vincent Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Louis Camilleri Tim Cook Christophe Cuvillier Jean-charles Decaux Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Emmanuel Faber Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johann Philip Green Luigi Gubitosi Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Arvind Krishna Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Ugur Sahin Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr François Villeroy De Galhau Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Gustavo Werneck Da Cunha Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ