Chano Fernandez

Age : 49
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Workday, Inc.
Biography : Chano Fernandez is Co-President for Workday, Inc.

Workday promotes Chano Fernandez as co-CEO, raises 2021 subscription forecast

08/27/2020 | 04:45pm EDT
Workday Inc. Co-Founders Bhusri and Duffield applaud thier company's first trade following the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Workday Inc on Thursday appointed Chano Fernandez as co-chief executive officer and raised its annual subscription forecast, sending the business software provider's shares up nearly 12% in extended trading.

The company, which has become the latest to opt for the co-CEO model after Netflix Inc, promoted co-president Fernandez to serve alongside CEO and co-founder Aneel Bhusri.

Workday said it expects fiscal 2021 subscription revenue between $3.73 billion and $3.74 billion, up from its previous forecast of $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion.

The Pleasanton, California-based company's total revenue jumped 19.6% to $1.06 billion for the second quarter ended July 31, edging past analysts' average estimate of $1.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WORKDAY INC. 1.41% 216.63 Delayed Quote.29.90%
