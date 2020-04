By Stephen Nakrosis

Adobe Inc. on Monday said company co-founder Charles M. Geschke won't stand for re-election to the board of directors at the company's annual meeting on April 9.

Dr. Geschke will retire immediately after the meeting, the company said.

He will become a director emeritus and will continue to participate in board activities, Adobe said.

Dr. Geschke co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Dr. John Warnock, the company said.

