Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Charles Scharf

Age : 53
Public asset : 21,983,380 USD
Biography : Mr. Charles W. Scharf is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.,

Charles Scharf Puts Stamp on Wells Fargo With Overhaul of Reporting Lines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:45am EST

By Ben Eisen

Wells Fargo & Co. is overhauling its reporting lines, Chief Executive Charles Scharf's first move to stamp out the structure implicated in its fake-account scandal.

The bank said on Tuesday that it plans to split its three business units into five. What had been known as the wholesale bank will be split into a commercial bank that provides back-end services for companies, as well as a separate investment bank that focuses on capital markets.

The lender will also split its consumer bank into two units: one that focuses on branches and small businesses and another that focuses on consumer lending. The two units had been run separately prior to 2017.

This is the first major structural change under Mr. Scharf, an outsider brought to run the bank in October. He has prioritized appeasing regulators and repairing the bank's reputation, which was sullied after the company in 2016 revealed that branch employees had opened perhaps millions of accounts without customer consent.

"I am confident that this organizational model and our strengthened risk and control foundation will bring greater focus and accountability to the company," Mr. Scharf said in a statement.

David Benoit contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.46% 47.99 Delayed Quote.-10.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Charles Scharf
 
11:45aCHARLES SCHARF : Charles Scharf Puts Stamp on Wells Fargo With Overhaul of Reporting Lines
DJ
2019CHARLES SCHARF : Wells Taps New Leader -- WSJ
DJ
2019CHARLES SCHARF : Wells Fargo taps one-time Dimon protégé Scharf to lead turnaround
RE
2018CHARLES SCHARF : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018CHARLES SCHARF : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017CHARLES SCHARF : CEO Scharf Names a CFO in Executive Shuffle at Bank of New York Mellon
DJ
2017CHARLES SCHARF : Bank of New York Mellon Names Former Visa Executive Scharf CEO and Chairman
DJ
2016CHARLES SCHARF : Visa CEO Charles Scharf to resign, ex-AmEx president to take over
RE
2016CHARLES SCHARF : Visa CEO Charles Scharf Stepping Down -- Update
DJ
2016CHARLES SCHARF : Visa CEO Scharf Steps Down
DJ
2016CHARLES SCHARF : Visa CEO Charles Scharf Is Stepping Down
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/07URS ROHNER : Credit Suisse CEO Thiam toppled by espionage scandal
RE
02/06LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton cuts ties with photographer Toscani over Italy bridge remarks
RE
02/10ELON MUSK : Investors Bet Against Tesla -- and Lost $8.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02/10LUCA DE MEO : New Renault CEO de Meo will be much better paid than predecessor
RE
02/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exits Starbucks, sticks by Chipotle, sees gains at Agilent
RE
02/07STANLEY HO : Melco abandons Crown stake purchase, first major deal dropped due to coronavirus
RE
09:39aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg to meet EU Commissioners ahead of antitrust proposals
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-louis Chaussade Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess James Gorman Philip Green Mike Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group