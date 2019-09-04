Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

Charles Schwab had opened its Singapore office in late 2017 to provide greater access of the U.S. market to investors in Singapore and Asia, who are often underexposed due to high transaction fees.

The launch of the office had come after integration and account migration from optionsXpress, a derivatives trading platform that Charles Schwab acquired in 2011.

The company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services, reported an 8% year-on-year jump in second-quarter net income at $937 million. As of July, it had total client assets of $3.75 trillion.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether the step will lead to layoffs.

