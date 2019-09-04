Log in
Charles Schwab

Age : 80
Public asset : 5,747,887,554 USD
Linked companies : Charles Schwab Corp
Charles Robert Schwab is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded The Charles Schwab Corp., Ch

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

09/04/2019 | 11:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Charles Schwab investment branch in Chicago

(Reuters) - Discount brokerage company Charles Schwab Corp said on Thursday it will close its Singapore office, less than two years after opening it. "Charles Schwab Singapore will cease to provide services and will close its office in Singapore. We will no longer open new accounts for prospective clients," it said in a statement.

Charles Schwab had opened its Singapore office in late 2017 to provide greater access of the U.S. market to investors in Singapore and Asia, who are often underexposed due to high transaction fees.

The launch of the office had come after integration and account migration from optionsXpress, a derivatives trading platform that Charles Schwab acquired in 2011.

The company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services, reported an 8% year-on-year jump in second-quarter net income at $937 million. As of July, it had total client assets of $3.75 trillion.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether the step will lead to layoffs.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 1.87% 38.67 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
