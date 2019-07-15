Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Charles Schwab

Age : 80
Public asset : 5,747,887,554 USD
Linked companies : Charles Schwab Corp
Biography : Charles Robert Schwab is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded The Charles Schwab Corp., Ch

Schwab in Talks to Buy USAA Wealth-Management, Brokerage Units -- Sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

By Dana Cimilluca and Telis Demos

Charles Schwab Corp. is in talks to buy brokerage and wealth-management operations from USAA for roughly $2 billion, a move that would push the discount-brokerage pioneer further into financial advice.

The deal, which could bring Schwab roughly $100 billion of assets from closely held USAA, may be reached this month, people familiar with the matter said.

Schwab, which already has north of $3.5 trillion in client assets, has been moving further into wealth management for clients who once represented the turf of elite Wall Street firms. Since 2015, Schwab has had a 63% increase in the number of new retail clients opening managed investment accounts. New accounts receiving advice now average about $600,000.

In March, the San Francisco firm launched a new subscription model in an effort to attract more wealth-management clients by making advice more affordable than the traditional arrangement of charging a percentage of assets.

A deal with USAA would be the latest move to expand Schwab's reach beyond its brokerage roots. Schwab, which reports results Tuesday, is a powerhouse with tentacles in banking, financial-advisory and custodial services and a market value of almost $55 billion.

Should there be a deal, it would transform San Antonio-based USAA, which provides an array of financial services to military customers, into more of a pure-play insurer.

USAA offers home, life and auto insurance as well as online banking and investment services to current and former military personnel and their families. It was founded in 1922 by a group of 25 Army officers to self-insure their vehicles and was originally known as the United States Army Automobile Association, according to USAA's website.

USAA earlier this month closed a deal to sell its asset-management business, including its mutual fund and ETF operations and its 529 college-savings plan, to Victory Capital Holdings Inc. As of April 30, that USAA business had assets under management of $81.3 billion.

--Lisa Beilfuss contributed to this article.

Write to Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com and Telis Demos at telis.demos@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE) 1.89% 40.89 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC -2.34% 18.81 Delayed Quote.88.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Charles Schwab
 
12:30pCHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab in Talks to Buy USAA Wealth-Management, Brokerage Units -- Sources
DJ
06/09CHARLES SCHWAB : Volatility Fear Drives Investors to Bond ETFs -- Journal Report
DJ
05/06CHARLES SCHWAB : Correction to Monday's Your Mutual-Fund and ETF Fees Might Still Vary More Than They Should
DJ
04/28CHARLES SCHWAB : How Schwab Ate Wall Street
DJ
04/15CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
02/14CHARLES SCHWAB : Global Stocks Mostly Rise as Border-Security, Trade Talks Progress
DJ
02/12CHARLES SCHWAB : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/12CHARLES SCHWAB : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01/30CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab Adds $4 Billion to Share Buyback Program, Raises Dividend
DJ
01/16 : Charles Schwab Beats Revenue and Profit Expectations
DJ
2018CHARLES SCHWAB : JPMorgan undercuts discount brokerages on trades
RE
2018CHARLES SCHWAB : JPMorgan To Offer Free Trading for Bank Customers
DJ
2018CHARLES SCHWAB : FANG Index Slides Toward Correction Territory
DJ
2018CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab Reports Highest Number of New Accounts in 18 Years -- Earnings Review
DJ
2018CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years -- Earnings Review
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/09RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source
RE
07/10RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit moves closer to commercial satellite launch
RE
07/10PATRICK THOMAS : Altaire Recalls Certain Products from CVS
DJ
07/09STÉPHANE RICHARD : Orange CEO Richard secures his position after acquittal
RE
07/10TIM COOK : Apple starts China app development programme in services business push
RE
07/09PATRICK THOMAS : Small Business Optimism Falls in June
DJ
07/10BETH MOONEY : KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney Joins Ford Board of Directors
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Georg Schaeffler Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About