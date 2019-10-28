Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Charles Stewart

Age : 48
Public asset : 28,151,141 USD
Biography : Currently, Charles F. Stewart holds the position of President at Cequel Corp., Chief Financial Offic

Sotheby's taps Altice USA executive Charles Stewart as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 09:21am EDT

(Reuters) - Sotheby's on Monday named Altice USA Inc executive Charles Stewart for the top job, months after the cable television firm's majority owner Patrick Drahi announced plans to take the auction house private in a surprise multi-billion-dollar deal.

Stewart joins Sotheby's as the chief executive officer effective immediately, succeeding Tad Smith, who has been with the company since 2015.

Stewart was the chief financial officer at Altice USA most recently and his other stints include serving as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley.

In June, Franco-Israeli cable magnate Drahi made a surprise move into the art world by snapping up Sotheby's in a $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds)deal, partly funded by the sale of some of his shares in Altice USA.

Altice USA, in a separate statement, named Michael Grau as its chief financial officer.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE USA, INC. 2.24% 30.635 Delayed Quote.81.11%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.31% 46.72 Delayed Quote.18.13%
SOTHEBY'S -0.02% 56.99 Delayed Quote.43.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Charles Stewart
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/23MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg grilled in U.S. Congress on digital currency, privacy, elections
RE
10/28RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic soars before crashing to earth in NYSE debut
RE
10/23CARLOS GHOSN : Datsun brand set to go as Nissan rolls back Ghosn's expansionist strategy - sources
RE
10/22MARK PARKER : Nike Says John Donahoe to Succeed Mark Parker as President., CEO
DJ
10/22MARK PARKER : Nike's Parker hands over CEO role to former eBay chief
RE
10:29aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contracts
RE
10/23WILBUR ROSS : Talks with EU could be alternative to auto import tariffs, U.S.'s Ross tells FT
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group