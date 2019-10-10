Log in
Christian Klein

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : SAP SE
Biography : Presently, Christian Klein occupies the position of COO-Intelligent Enterprise Group at SAP SE.

SAP's McDermott steps down; Morgan, Klein become co-CEOs

0
10/10/2019
SAP logo is seen at SAP company offices in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bill McDermott stood down on Friday after a decade at the helm of SAP and will be replaced by Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein, who will become co-CEOs with immediate effect, said the German business software company.

SAP announced the move after rushing out third-quarter results, bringing down the curtain on an era in which McDermott undertook a string of acquisitions that drove growth but also created complexity that frustrated many clients.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELUGA NV -3.70% 2.6 Delayed Quote.106.35%
SAP AG -0.91% 104.94 Delayed Quote.21.82%
Latest news about Christian Klein
 
