Clive Bannister

Age : 62
Public asset : 8,180,224 USD
Biography : Clive Christopher Roger Bannister is a British businessperson who has been at the helm of 5 differen

UK's Rathbone names former Phoenix head Bannister as chairman

01/12/2021 | 02:31am EST
(Reuters) - Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers on Tuesday appointed former Phoenix Group Holdings chief executive officer, Clive Bannister, as chairman and reported an 8.6% jump in total funds at the end of 2020 owing to strong market movements in the last quarter.

Bannister will take over from Mark Nicholl, who is set to retire from the role at the company's 2021 general meeting in May.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
