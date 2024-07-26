Insiders

Mr. Daniel J. Shook is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc and an Executive Director & Finance Director at IMI Plc. He is on the Board of Directors at Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, IMI Group Ltd., IMI Plc, IMI Kynoch Ltd. and IMI Overseas Investments Ltd. Mr. Shook was previously employed as a Chief Financial Officer by Borealis A/S (Denmark), a Chief Financial Officer by Borealis AG, a Finance Director by The BOC Group Ltd., and a Principal by National Westminster Bank NJ. He received his undergraduate degree from Colgate University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.

IMI PLC Director of Finance/CFO

IMI: Robust Automation growth, flattish Life Technology, 2024 guidance confirmed

