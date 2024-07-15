Currently, Darlene J. S. Solomon holds the position of Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President for Agilent Technologies, Inc. She is also on the board of Materion Corp. and Member of National Academy of Engineering. In her past career Dr. Solomon was Director & Vice President at Agilent Laboratories, Inc., Chief Technology Officer & Vice President at Keysight Technologies UK Ltd., Manager-Research & Development at Hewlett-Packard Laboratories and Chairman-Research & Development at Blue Ribbon Task Force on Nanotechnology. Dr. Solomon received an undergraduate degree from Stanford University and a doctorate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.