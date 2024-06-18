STORY: :: Boeing's CEO apologizes to families who

lost loved ones in two 737 MAX crashes

:: Dave Calhoun, Boeing CEO

"Before I begin my opening remarks, I would like to speak directly to those who lost loved ones on Lion Air Flight 610 and the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. I would like to apologize on behalf of all of our Boeing associates spread throughout the world, past and present for your losses. They are gut-wrenching and I apologize for the grief that we have caused. And I want you to know we are totally committed in their memory to work and focus on safety for as long as long as we're employed by Boeing. So, again, I'm sorry."

:: June 18, 2024

:: Washington, D.C.

Calhoun said Boeing was committed to focusing on safety in the victims' memories.

He later faced repeated questioning about how much he is paid, Boeing's safety culture, and why he is not immediately resigning instead of retiring by year's end.

Calhoun took responsibility for the development of a key software system linked to the 2018 and 2019 fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia which killed a combined 346 people. He also acknowledged an Alaska Airlines door plug incident on Jan. 5 was the result of a manufacturing defect.

The hearing marked the first time Calhoun has faced lawmakers' questions.