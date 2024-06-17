WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will tell a U.S. Senate Committee on Tuesday the planemaker understands concerns about its safety culture after a January mid-air emergency involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 raised widespread alarm.

"Much has been said about Boeing's culture. We've heard those concerns loud and clear. Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and making progress," Calhoun will tell the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, according to his written statement seen by Reuters.

"I know full well that this is an industry where we simply must get it right, every time."

