Boeing: Jefferies confirms its Buy rating on the stock

Jefferies maintains its Buy rating on Boeing shares, with an unchanged price target of $270, reflecting upside potential of over 40%.



The analyst notes that outgoing Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will testify before the Senate on June 18 to discuss the company's safety and oversight failings.



Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has implemented a new assessment of Boeing airplanes, citing concerns about the cockpit voice recorder battery on new MAX and 787 airplanes.



This assessment maintains the suspension of new aircraft deliveries to China, with currently 114 unfilled orders of the 737 MAX for this country.





