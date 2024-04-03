By Will Feuer

Caterpillar said Dave Calhoun, a current board member and the departing chief executive of embattled plane-maker Boeing, will not stand for re-election to Caterpillar's board.

Caterpillar said Calhoun's decision to depart from the board isn't the result of any disagreement. The Caterpillar board said it is grateful for Calhoun's service.

Boeing said last month that Calhoun, who turns 67 this month, will leave the company at the end of this year, part of a broader executive shake-up at Boeing after a Jan. 5 midair blowout and sweeping production problems that have angered airlines and regulators.

Calhoun has been on the board of Caterpillar, a construction-equipment manufacturer, since 2011.

