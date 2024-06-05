By Andrew Tangel

Boeing CEO David Calhoun is scheduled to testify before a Senate panel on June 18, the office of Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut announced Wednesday.

Calhoun is expected to face questions about Boeing's safety culture and quality after a 737 MAX plug door blew out in midair on a Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines flight. It will be the first time a Boeing CEO has appeared since Calhoun's predecessor testified after two of the jets crashed in 2018 and 2019.

"Five years ago, Boeing made a promise to overhaul its safety practices and culture. That promise proved empty, and the American people deserve an explanation," said Blumenthal, chairman of the permanent subcommittee on investigations.

"Years of putting profits ahead of safety, stock price ahead of quality, and production speed ahead of responsibility has brought Boeing to this moment of reckoning, and its hollow promises can no longer stand," he added.

