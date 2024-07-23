Moderna: David Rubenstein joins the Board of Directors

Moderna has announced that David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, will join Moderna's Board of Directors, effective August 5, 2024.



Following David Rubenstein's appointment, directors Robert Langer and Stephen Berenson will also retire from the Board.



David Rubenstein will replace Mr Berenson on the Board's Audit Committee. Both Langer and Berenson have agreed to continue to provide advisory services to the company on key issues following their departure from the Board.



' As Moderna reaches its next stage of development as a global commercial company, we are honored to welcome David Rubenstein to the Board of Directors,' said Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna and managing director of Flagship Pioneering.



' David brings an incredibly wealth of experience in investment and business development across many sectors as co-founder, co-chairman and former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group. As Chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations and President of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., David is also one of the world's most respected voices on politics and international affairs, and we look forward to his insights as we implement our global growth strategy.'



