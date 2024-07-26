(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced this week and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Wise PLC - London-based money transfer services provider - Chair David Wells exercises options for 223,000 shares at GBP0.62, worth GBP138,095, and sells all of them at GBP7.87, worth GBP1.8 million, on Friday last week.

----------

ME Group International PLC - Epsom, England-based vending machine operator, formerly known as Photo-Me International - Non-Executive Director Jean-Marc Janailhac sells entire holding of 198,555 shares at GBP1.84, worth GBP365,738, on Wednesday last week. He now longer has any ME group shares.

----------

C&C Group PLC - Dublin-based owner of Tennent's, Magners and Bulmers Ireland beer and cider brands - Chair & Chief Executive Officer Ralph Findlay buys 44,151 shares at GBP1.57, worth GBP69,297, on Monday this week.

----------

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd - Bermuda-based private equity firm specialising in the technology, consumer, education and business services sectors - Director Caroline Foulger buys 20,000 shares at 516p, worth GBP103,200, on Thursday. Now has 184,380 shares, a 0.1% stake.

----------

AssetCo PLC - London-based asset and wealth management firm - Harwood Capital Ltd, investment manager of North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC, buys 2.7 million shares at GBP0.35, worth GBP927,500, on Thursday. AssetCo Director Christopher Mills is connected to the trust. Mills and the investment vehicles connected to him now are interested in 26.2 million shares, an 18.4% stake.

----------

