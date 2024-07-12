Mondi PLC - Weybridge, England-based packaging firm - Appoints Sucheta Govil as a non-executive director, with effect from October 1. Govil will replace Dominique Reiniche, who will retire on September 30. Reiniche has served on the board since October 2015. Govil is a chief commercial officer at polymer materials firm Covestro AG. She was previously a non-executive director of Eurocell PLC between 2018 and 2022.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dominique for her significant contribution to Mondi since her appointment in 2015," Chair Philip Yea says. Yea says Govil has "extensive" commercial and operational leadership experience. "Her experience operating in multinational industrial businesses will add to the Board's knowledge and insight and we look forward to her joining us," he says.

Current stock price in London: 1,581.23 pence, up 0.7% on Friday

12-month change: up 14%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR368.20, up 1.0%

12-month change: up 13%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

