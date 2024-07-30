By Rob Curran

S&P Global's second-quarter earnings and revenue rose sharply and the company hiked 2024 financial growth targets, as increased deal and bond-market activity caused a jump in credit-ratings revenue.

The New York credit-ratings, data and research provider posted earnings of $1.011 billion, or $3.23 a share, up from $511 million, or $1.60 a share, a year earlier. Backing out certain one-off items, S&P Global posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.04 a share, far surpassing the average Wall Street target of $3.65, as per FactSet.

Second-quarter revenue rose 14% to $3.55 billion, eclipsing the mean analyst estimate of $3.42 billion, as tallied by FactSet.

Revenue at S&P Global's ratings unit surged 33% to $1.14 billion. The historic jump in interest rates and turmoil in the banking sector had hampered debt-market activity for two years. At the steadier Market Intelligence research unit, revenue rose 7% to $1.16 billion.

Revenue at the company's commodity research unit rose 12% to $516 million.

S&P Global boosted its 2024 earnings projection to a range between $11.15 and $11.40 a share from an April estimate between $10.80 and $11.05 a share. On an adjusted basis, S&P now expects earnings between $14.35 and $14.60 a share, up from $13.85 and $14.10 a share previously.

S&P Global also raised its revenue growth projection and now expects growth in an 8% to 10% range, compared with a previous 6% to 8% estimate. For 2023, S&P Global booked revenue of $12.5 billion.

As previously reported, rating unit President Martina Cheung will take the reins from longtime President and Chief Executive Doug Peterson, who will step down on Nov. 1 after more than a decade at the helm.

