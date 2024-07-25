LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo American on Thursday took a further $1.6 billion writedown at its costly fertiliser project in Britain as it takes more steps to cut costs after making a loss of $672 million in the first half.

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad is under pressure to boost returns to investors and demonstrate that he is on track to deliver on his plan to radically trim and refocus the company to key metals copper and iron ore, after fighting off a $49 billion takeover attempt from bigger rival BHP Group .

(Reporting by Clara Denina in London and Felix Njini in Johannesburg; Editing by Jon Boyle)