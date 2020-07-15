Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Dacona Smith

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Walmart Inc.
Biography : Dacona Smith is Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club at Walmart, Inc.

Walmart to Require Face Coverings Inside Stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 10:51am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Walmart Inc. will require customers to wear face coverings inside its Walmart and Sam's Club stores starting July 20, company executives said, as some U.S. states are seeing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

The retailer's move follows that of other national chains, including Best Buy Co., Starbucks Corp. and Costco Wholesale Corp., as they try to protect its staff and customers against the pathogen.

About 65% of Walmart's more than 5,000 locations are in areas where a government mandate on face coverings is in place, said Dacona Smith, Walmart's chief operating officer for U.S. operations, and Lance De La Rosa, Sam's Club chief operating officer.

The executives said the company will have staff members near the entrance to remind visitors who aren't wearing a mask and hand out free masks to those who didn't bring one.

"Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone," Messrs. Smith and De La Rosa said.

Messrs. Smith and De La Rosa said the stores will have a single entrance to ensure the requirement's consistency.

There is widespread scientific and medical consensus that face masks are critical in slowing the virus's spread. Questions over wearing them have fueled heated political debates in the U.S. and led to sometimes violent confrontations between retail workers enforcing mask rules and customers who refuse to cover their faces.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 11:29 a.m. ET to show that Dacona Smith is Walmart Inc.'s chief operating officer for U.S. operations, not Walmart's chief operating officer.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC 1.76% 88.42 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -0.40% 326.7 Delayed Quote.11.60%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 3.96% 75.61 Delayed Quote.-17.37%
WALMART INC. -0.01% 132 Delayed Quote.11.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Dacona Smith
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/13JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma sells $8.2 billion worth shares, stake dips to 4.8% - filing
RE
07/09ELON MUSK : Tesla 'very close' to level 5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says
RE
07/11WARREN BUFFETT : Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports
RE
07/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
DJ
07/09DAVID HENRY : Trading, underwriting soften profit plunge for some U.S. banks
RE
07/10WARREN BUFFETT : Oxy's Sweetener a Bitter Pill for Warren Buffett
DJ
07/12HERBERT DIESS : Handelsblatt
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Patrick Sayer Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group