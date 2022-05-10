Norsk Hydro Says Dag Mejdell Re-Elected as Chairman at AGM

By Anthony O. Goriainoff
Norsk Hydro ASA said Tuesday that Dag Mejdell has been re-elected as chairman, with Rune Bjerke re-elected deputy chairman at the company's annual general meeting.
The Norwegian energy and aluminum company said directors Rune Bjerke, Peter Kukielski and Marianne Wiinholt have also been re-elected.
The company said they had all been re-elected for a period of up to two years.
