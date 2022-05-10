Log in
Business Leaders
Dag Mejdell

Age : 64
Public asset : 980,672 USD
Biography : Dag Mejdell is a Norwegian businessperson who has been at the helm of 15 different companies.

Norsk Hydro Says Dag Mejdell Re-Elected as Chairman at AGM

05/10/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Norsk Hydro ASA said Tuesday that Dag Mejdell has been re-elected as chairman, with Rune Bjerke re-elected deputy chairman at the company's annual general meeting.

The Norwegian energy and aluminum company said directors Rune Bjerke, Peter Kukielski and Marianne Wiinholt have also been re-elected.

The company said they had all been re-elected for a period of up to two years.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1206ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1.01% 70.34 Real-time Quote.0.17%
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA -7.12% 332.5 Real-time Quote.133.07%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.09% 173.6934 Real-time Quote.-2.31%
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA 1.31% 58.1 Real-time Quote.13.34%
WTI -1.27% 100.378 Delayed Quote.44.81%
