Daniel Ek

Age : 35
Public asset : 23,649,609,765 USD
Linked companies : Spotify Technology S.A.
Biography : Founder of 5 different companies, among them: Spotify Technology SA, Advertigo SA and Spotify USA, I

Spotify Tells Employees to Spend the Next Two Weeks Working From Home

03/10/2020 | 06:25pm EDT

By Anne Steele

Spotify Technology SA joined the list of companies asking its employees to work from home over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

"We all have an obligation to delay the spread of the virus and the expected pressure on our healthcare system," Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek tweeted Tuesday.

A spokesman for Spotify, which is based in Sweden but has offices around the world, including New York, said the work-from-home mandate applied to all of its roughly 4,405 employees around the world.

"In light of the number of employees who take public transportation and sit within open workspaces in Spotify's offices, we've asked all employees to work from home for the next two weeks," the spokesman said. "While there are no known cases of COVID-19 at Spotify, we made this decision out of an abundance of caution."

Write to Anne Steele at anne.steele@wsj.com

